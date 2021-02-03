Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 1,372,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,669,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
