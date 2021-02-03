Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03. 1,372,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,669,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

