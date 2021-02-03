Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

