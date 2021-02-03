Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.36 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.79.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.45. 146,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

