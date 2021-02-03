Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.49. 2,429,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

