Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. 191,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.