AMG National Trust Bank Takes $647,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

