AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,028 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

