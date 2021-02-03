AMG National Trust Bank Has $545,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 3,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,925. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

