AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

