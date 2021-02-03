AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY remained flat at $$82.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

