AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

