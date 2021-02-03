AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 603.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

