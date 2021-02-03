Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,178. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,574. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

