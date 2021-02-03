American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on March 2nd

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

AWK stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

