American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.09 million, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

