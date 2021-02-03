American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$2.65 by Analysts at CIBC

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.83. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

