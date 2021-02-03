American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Down 1.8%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.86. 7,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

