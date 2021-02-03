America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,753 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 860,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,857,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

