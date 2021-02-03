America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $208.74. 147,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.