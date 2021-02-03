Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,003,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

