Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

