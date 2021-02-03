Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 88,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

