Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
AMCR opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.
