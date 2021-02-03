Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,832. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Amcor alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.