AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Up 14.1%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.06. 1,245,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,188,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $5,534,684.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $207,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $944,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 447,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

