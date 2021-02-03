AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $15.87. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,161,964 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

