AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 38,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 1,149,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,979,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

