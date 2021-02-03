Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.92 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,792.06.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

