Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3,900.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,803.77.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.