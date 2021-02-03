Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

