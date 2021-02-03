Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,619. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

