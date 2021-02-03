Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,359 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.57. 7,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,456. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $419.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

