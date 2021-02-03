Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,733. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

