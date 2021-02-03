Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,983 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 176,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

