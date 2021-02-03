Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 275,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

