Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.22. 13,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.28. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

