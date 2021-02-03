Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,230. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $163.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

