Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 3,374 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

EW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,034. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

