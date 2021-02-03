Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00 at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,996.50.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

