Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,500.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,056.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,977.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,949.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

