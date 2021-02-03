Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.