Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,949.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

