Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,470.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,031.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,955.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

