Alpha Quark Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $1.61 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004873 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00142628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00249666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036983 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,109 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

