Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

