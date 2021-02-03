Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

