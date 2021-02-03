Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,215 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

