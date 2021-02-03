Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $632,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $476.88 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $476.97. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.