Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.49. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.