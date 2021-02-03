Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $213.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

